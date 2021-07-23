Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Mumbai rains: IMD places city under orange alert for today

The city continues to be battered by incessant rainfall which has led to waterlogging, traffic snarls at several places. On Thursday, Mumbai saw a significant reduction in its rainfall intensity after IMD’s monitoring station in Santa Cruz recorded just 1.1mm of rainfall in eight hours ending 5.30pm.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Harshit Sabarwal | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 23, 2021 07:03 AM IST
The total rainfall this month stands at 1,040mm and this is the fourth successive year where rains in July have breached the 1000mm-mark.(Vijay Bate/HT Photo)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has placed Mumbai under an orange alert for Friday, indicating “heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places”. IMD has further issued a yellow alert for July 24 and 25, indicating heavy rain at isolated places.

The city continues to be battered by incessant rainfall which has led to waterlogging, traffic snarls at several places. On Thursday, Mumbai saw a significant reduction in its rainfall intensity after IMD’s monitoring station in Santa Cruz recorded just 1.1mm of rainfall in eight hours ending 5.30pm. On Wednesday this was at 50.2mm during the same time period.

The total rainfall this month stands at 1,040mm and this is the fourth successive year where rains in July have breached the 1000mm-mark. The normal rainfall target for July stands at 827mm. Since June, the city has received 2,002.5mm of rainfall which is over 90% of the total monsoon rainfall target.

Services of the Central Railway were disrupted on Thursday due to heavy downpours in Mumbai and the Konkan region of Maharashtra since Wednesday night. Incidents of track washouts and waterlogging were reported on the railway network. The local train services faced problems during the early hours of Thursday but the situation normalised later and operations were restored. Hindustan Times reported that 35 trains were diverted, 51 were terminated and 48 were cancelled throughout the day.

Meanwhile, Modak Sagar and Tansa lakes, which are among the seven lakes that provide water to Mumbai, overflowed in the wee hours of Thursday. The Tulsi lake was the first to overflow on July 16 and two days later, the Vihar lake overflowed. The cumulative water available in all these seven lakes was at 53.86% on Thursday.

(With inputs from Mumbai bureau)

