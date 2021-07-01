Mumbai rat-bite case: BMC trying to shield agency, alleges AAP

The Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) Mumbai unit has alleged that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) tried to shield a private agency that was in charge of running the intensive care unit (ICU) at civic-run Rajawadi Hospital, where an incident of a rat biting a 24-year-old patient was reported 10 days ago.

AAP’s Mumbai unit has alleged that the agency responsible for operating the ICU is owned by the daughter of a former BMC officer who is also a civic employee as of date.

AAP leader Preeti Sharma Menon said, “We demanded action against the agency, but were surprised when both the dean and mayor, quickly absolved them of all blame and laid it on “administration”. Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar and dean of Rajawadi Hospital Dr Vidya Thakur are deliberately trying to shield the agency.”

The AAP alleged that in the case of Rajawadi Hospital, the agency that provides intensivists for the 21 ICU beds, belongs to the daughter of a retired medical superintendent. The AAP further alleged that the daughter is also an employee of the BMC. However, the BMC has not commented on the issue.

Menon added, “During the pandemic, another 10 beds were added, and the same agency was given the contract, without a new tender and at a new inflated rate of ₹3,800 per bed, per day. Healthcare is one of the BMC’s primary responsibilities, and the civic administration cannot abdicate it by any means whatsoever.”

However, the BMC in a statement has denied all allegations and said that none of the BMC employees have been given the contract. The BMC in a statement said, “Due process of tendering has been followed in awarding the contract for operations of ICU beds. The BMC administration has taken serious note of this matter and immediately constituted a three-member committee and the proceedings in this regard are now in the final stage. Action will be taken against the concerned as per the recommendations made by this committee.”