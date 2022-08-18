Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Mumbai reports 1,201 new Covid cases, highest since June 30; 2 deaths

Published on Aug 18, 2022 10:59 PM IST

The city had reported 1,265 cases on June 30.

Mumbai Covid update: The city had reported 1,265 cases on June 30.(File photo for representation)
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Mumbai on Thursday reported 1,201 fresh cases of the Covid-19 – the highest since June 30. The Maharashtra capital also registered two deaths.

The surge in coronavirus cases – being witnessed not just in Mumbai, but also in Delhi and some other parts of the country – has worried health experts, with them emphasising the need to follow protocol, including wearing masks and getting booster doses.

Overall, Maharashtra recorded 2,246 new coronavirus infections and six fatalities on Thursday, the state health department said, taking the state's tally – registered since the start of the pandemic – to 80,78,411. The death toll reached 1,48,186. A day ago, the state had recorded 1,800 new cases and six deaths.

Apart from Mumbai, two deaths were reported in Pune city, while one death each was recorded in Amravati and Nagpur districts. There are 11,690 active patients in the state.

As many as 1,920 patients recuperated from the viral disease in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries so far to 79,18,535. The recovery rate in the state now stands at 98.02 per cent.

As many as 33,140 coronavirus tests were conducted since the previous evening, taking the tally of tests conducted so far to 8,37,34,694.

(With inputs from agencies)

HT News Desk

