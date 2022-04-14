Mumbai reports 73 new Covid cases, highest in nearly a month

Mumbai: On Wednesday, the city reported 73 fresh cases of Covid-19, the highest in nearly a month, with no fatalities. However, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has assured that ‘there is no reason to panic’ due to the spike.

The last time the city recorded 73 cases was on March 17. The state government relaxed all Covid-19 restrictions from April 2, including allowing citizens to wear a mask voluntarily instead of compulsorily. However, no significant spike has been reported in the city or state yet.

Municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal shared that there is nothing to panic about in this situation. While additional municipal commissioner Suresh Kakani informed, “There is a minor spike but nothing to worry about. We are continuously monitoring the situation.”

Kakani added, “It may be due to a few relaxations announced in the last two weeks, but the situation is under control. Also, on Wednesday, the load of cases is generally more on this day of the week.”

Further, as the city has been reporting Covid-19 cases in two digits for the last two months, Dharavi, which was Mumbai’s former hotspot, has reported zero cases of Covid in the last over 20 days.

According to the BMC data, the last time Dharavi reported one case was in mid-March.

Due to this, there are currently zero active cases in the neighbourhood. In total, Dharavi has reported 8,652 cases and 419 deaths have been reported.

Kiran Dighavkar, assistant municipal commissioner of the G-North ward under which Dharavi falls, said, “The situation in Dharavi is under control and there is nothing to worry about a surge. We are on alert and monitoring the cases.”

The downfall in cases began in the first week of March and before that, Dharavi reported one or two cases on a daily basis.

The neighbourhood was hit badly during the first and second waves of the pandemic with 60 to 100 cases being reported on a daily basis.