Mumbai reports 9327 new Covid-19 cases, active cases go past 91,000 mark

Mumbai on Saturday reported 9327 new infections of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and 50 related fatalities, according to a bulletin from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The fresh cases and fatalities have taken the city’s tally to 510,225 and the death toll climbed to 11,959. The daily Covid-19 cases and deaths have both increased marginally from the 9200 infections and 35 fatalities reported on the previous day.

The active caseload too witnessed an increase by 775 cases and currently stands at 91,108 from the 90,333 reported previously. Meanwhile, 8474 patients recovered from the coronavirus disease on the day as overall recoveries so far reached 406,087 in the financial hub. The overall recovery rate in Mumbai stands at 79.5 per cent

As many as 48,749 samples were tested on the day and 4,558,630 tests have been conducted in the city so far, data from the bulletin showed. The bulletin also showed that the current doubling rate in the city is 34 days and the growth rate of cases in the seven-day period between April 3 and 9 is 1.97 per cent.

Along with Mumbai, Pune with 638,996 confirmed cases followed by Thane with 400,982, Nagpur with 277,467 and Nashik with 217,109 cases remain the worst affected places in Maharashtra, according to the latest data released by the state government. The Union health ministry too red-flagged the five districts, saying they contribute the maximum to the state’s active caseload.

Covid-19 vaccination was stopped in private centres in Mumbai for three days beginning April 10 due to the non-availability of vaccine stock, BMC announced on Friday. Also, the private centres have been asked to cancel their scheduled vaccination sessions for three days. While many vaccination centres across the city remained shut on Friday due to the shortage of supplies, the BMC received 99,000 doses of the Covishield vaccine on the day, news agency ANI reported.

Amid the increase in the number of daily new infections, Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray in an all-party meeting on Saturday said that the government will soon arrive at a decision on a state-wide lockdown. Currently, weekend restrictions and night curfews have been imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus infections in the state. Uddhav Thackeray said that the decision would be announced after a meeting with the state Covid-19 task force on Sunday and other stakeholders in the next two days.