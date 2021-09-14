Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Mumbai reports less than 400 single-day Covid-19 infections for 4th straight day, active caseload stands at 4,696

Previously on Monday, the city reported 345 new cases, preceded by 357 cases on Sunday and 361 cases on Saturday.
Written by Srivatsan K C
PUBLISHED ON SEP 14, 2021 09:46 PM IST
With 28,498 Covid-19 tests done in the past 24 hours, the cumulative number of samples tested so far went up to 9,769,953 in the city.(HT Photo)

With 367 single-day Covid-19 cases, Mumbai reported less than 400 infections on Tuesday for the fourth consecutive day, according to the latest data. So far, 735,767 cases have been reported from the city. Also, with five more fatalities, the death toll in the city touched 16,033, the data also showed. Previously on Monday, the city reported 345 new cases, preceded by 357 cases on Sunday and 361 cases on Saturday.

According to a bulletin by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) 4,696 active cases of the disease are currently present in the city. Also, with 28,498 Covid-19 tests done in the past 24 hours, the cumulative number of samples tested so far went up to 9,769,953 in the city.

The number of recoveries remained above the number of new infections as 408 people recovered from their illness. With this, the total recoveries reached 712,570 and the recovery rate of Mumbai stood at 97%, the BMC data also showed.

Also read | Maharashtra registered lowest single-day Covid count in over 7 months

Following a series of restrictions in the city in view of the festive season, the number of daily new infections have remained around the 350-mark for the past four days. Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray had repeatedly requested political parties to avoid events where large crowds gathered even as the state witnessed a slight uptick in the number of cases. He had also stressed that his government does not want a situation where lockdown-like restrictions would be reimposed.

Emphasising that the lives of people were more important than festivals, Thackeray, earlier on September 6, said, “We can celebrate festivals later. Let us prioritise the lives and health of our citizens. The situation can go out of hand in view of the spike in daily cases,” news agency PTI reported.

Meanwhile, the state of Maharashtra witnessed a significant jump in its daily caseload with 3,530 new cases after reporting 2,740 infections earlier on Monday. The state’s death toll reached 138,221 after 52 more people succumbed to their illness, the government’s data showed. The total confirmed infections reported from the state reached 6,504,147.

