104 new leptospirosis cases in one week

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) health report shows that the city reported 104 new leptospirosis cases in the last week. With this, the city has witnessed 249 leptospirosis cases in July alone, which is a significant increase compared to 2021 and 202.

According to the BMC data, leptospirosis cases in 2022 and 2021 were 286 and 224 respectively, and this year in June and July, the city reported 346 cases. The city has been experiencing heavy rainfall since last week, which forced the corporation on Saturday to issue an advisory on leptospirosis.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), the infectious disease is caused by bacteria, belonging to the genus Leptospira. The disease is detected in areas that have witnessed excessive rainfall or flooding.

“Leptospirosis cases have increased compared to what it was a week prior. We request citizens to take precautionary measures if they have waded through stagnant rainwater. They should consult their doctor and start prophylactic treatment within 24 to 72 hours,” Dr Daksha Shah, executive health officer, BMC, said. “One should not self-medicate as most of the symptoms overlap, and self-medication will delay treatment for the right disease.”

The leptospirosis bacteria are commonly transmitted to humans’ bodies through cuts, abrasions in the skin, sometimes due to ingestion of floodwater through the mouth or nose and rarely through the eyes.

Dr Madhukar Gaikwad, physician at Sr JJ Hospital, said leptospirosis infection symptoms are similar to dengue, malaria, and chikungunya. “Leptospirosis needs to be treated on time to avoid life-threatening complications. If anyone has a history of wading in stagnant rainwater, one should seek preventive treatment after a doctor’s consultation. Or if s/he develops a fever or any other symptom, should immediately take medical help instead of self-medicating,” he said.

Apart from leptospirosis cases, BMC said there has been no significant increase in gastroenteritis, malaria, or dengue cases. Its health department said most patients are being treated in the outpatient department.

For the early detection of monsoon illness, BMC had started house-to-house surveys and malaria tests at the doorstep. Between July 1 to 23, 1,505,000 houses were surveyed, out of which 8,198 people were treated for fever, and 87,985 were given prophylaxis for leptospirosis. BMC has also started house-to-house surveys for waterborne diseases for which 2,351 samples were tested.

