Mumbai: Run away minor girl from UP raped by three

A 16-year-old girl, who ran away from her home in Uttar Pradesh, was sexually assaulted by three persons on different occasions, under the pretext of marriage and shelter. The school dropout had left her home after her mother reprimanded her for spending too much time on the phone.

According to police, the minor is a resident of Shahganj in Uttar Pradesh and had left her home in March 2021 after her mother scolded her.

The girl met her phone friend, the first accused Saurabh Singh, who allegedly sexually assaulted her several times in Sikandrabad, after promising her marriage.

She then came in contact with an auto-driver, when Singh dropped her at Farah in Mathura. The auto driver took her to one Narayan Thakur who allegedly spiked her sherbet (drink) and sexually assaulted her. Thakur then locked the minor girl in a room and allegedly sexually assaulted her for the next few days.

“Thakur too promised to marry the girl,” said a police officer from Malwani police station.

Thakur then allegedly dumped the girl on road, after which she came in contact with one Sachin Pandit and started staying in an apartment provided by him.

Pandit allegedly subjected the minor to the same ordeal in an unknown building in Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh, said the officer.

The police said the girl left Uttar Pradesh and finally reached Mumbai in July and then resided in Malwani area in Malad.

“Thereafter, she was staying at an Instagram friend’s house. However, recently they had a dispute and that was when one of them called the police for help. The girl then narrated her ordeal to a female constable,” said the police officer.

The Malwani police have registered a case against four people - three of her assailants and the auto driver.

“We will transfer the case to Sikandrabad police in UP. We have informed the child welfare committee and kept the girl in a children’s home,” said Shekhar Bhalerao, senior inspector of police, Malwani police station.