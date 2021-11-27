Mumbai school ropes in parents to chalk out SOPs of physical classes

Weeks after the state government announced the physical reopening of schools for classes 8-12, several parents shared their angst about putting their child’s health in danger by sending them for physical classes. In such confusing times, a city school found an innovative way to tackle this fear.

Campion School in Cooperage brought together a team of parents of students studying in their school to form a committee to put together the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for school reopening. The parents, mainly doctors, attended school for a few days and inspected key areas—washrooms, corridors, playground, school gate, etc, where students need to maintain social distance and other protocols.

Speaking to HT, Cyril D’Souza, vice-principal of the school said, “We invited a group of parents to form a committee and asked them, along with a few more willing parents, to help us put together SOPs to follow once school reopens for students. This group of parents spent time in the school premises for some days and inspected every nook and corner of the institute before working on the SOPs.”

Essentially, six parents divided the task among themselves to pull together SOPs for six important departments. They wrote separate protocols and compiled their ideas.

Dr Farah Mistri, a physiotherapist by profession and mother to a grade 4 and grade 8 student of Campion School shared, “We wanted to make sure that we have a robust system in place before students return to school. Once the SOPs were ready, we invited more parents to attend school to ensure the practicality of implementation of the SOPs is done.”

As part of the inspection, parents also attended school while students were around and checked every place from classrooms to washrooms to ensure that students are following Covid protocols at all times. “We realised during these inspections that at the school gate, students would maintain better distance if a teacher was at the gate other than the security,” added Fr Francis Swamy, school principal.

In October, once the state education department released the order to reopen schools for classes 8 to 10, the school management as well as the parents were ready. A series of trial runs helped, eventually convincing nearly 60% of parents to give consent forms for physical classes.

“The involvement of parents since the very beginning ensured many apprehensions were resolved. With the guidelines in hand, parents also managed to prepare the children before sending them off for physical classes,” said Mistri, and added that apart from students, the teaching and non-teaching staff of the institute also attended a workshop on Covid appropriate behaviour and how to conduct hybrid classes, starting October this year.

“With the SOP in place, reopening school for students from higher grades became easier for us and at the same time, parents as well as students were more aware and at ease. We hope to re-work the SOPs and guidelines once the younger grade students start coming to school. We are planning to run the school in two shifts if needed,” added Fr Swamy.

Some rules under SOP put together by the school

-Upon entering the school, each student must sanitise their hands and move along the designated path to their respective class. The same will apply during the exit from the school. Entry and exit protocols should be followed strictly at all times.

-No sharing of books, stationery or any other personal items will be permitted. Water bottles or sharing of snacks will not be permitted.

-If any child leaving school on their own or with the driver, must bring along their parent’s consent letter in two copies.

-Wearing a fresh, triple-layered mask as well as hand sanitisation from home is mandatory.