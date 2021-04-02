Mumbai reports a record high of 8,832 Covid-19 cases in a day

Mumbai on Friday registered the highest spike in its daily coronavirus disease (Covid-19) tally since the beginning of the pandemic with new 8,832 cases, taking the caseload to over 423,000. This is also the second consecutive day that cases breached the 8,000-mark. On Thursday, 8,646 people tested positive for the disease, which was previously the highest spike since last year.

As many 5,352 recovered/discharged in the last 24 hours, taking the total recoveries to 361,043, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC's) update showed. Mumbai, along with Pune, Nagpur and other districts has been contributing the maximum towards Maharashtra's daily Covid disease tally.

Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar said on Friday strict measures will have to be taken due to the rise in cases (since mid February) which is creating pressure on the health infrastructure. She added there are sufficient number of beds to accommodate the increasing number of patients but one has to act wisely before Mumbai enters the danger zone.

According to the BMC data, Maharashtra's capital saw 88,710 Covid disease cases in March alone, almost 475% greater than February's case count at 18,359. January saw 16,328 cases in total, the civic body's data said. There were 70,351 more cases in Mumbai in March as compared to the February and 72,382 more cases as compared to the figures in January, the BMC data show as reported by news agency PTI.