2 lawyers assaulted at police station; inquiry initiated

Mumbai: The police have initiated an inquiry against senior inspector Nashir Kulkarni of the Antop Hill Police Station for allegedly assaulting two advocates when they went to file a complaint.

The deputy commissioner of police Pravin Mundhe (zone 4) said, “Advocate Hrishikesh Sharma and MLA Tamil Selvam came to meet me regarding the incident. I have ordered an investigation into the episode. We will check the CCTV footage of the police station.”

Sharma alleged that when one of his junior advocate’s staff went to the common toilet in the building, someone tried to close the door from outside and also knocked on it, thus harassing his female colleague. Since this happened many times, he and his colleague advocate Sadhana Yadav decided to approach the police, said the complainant.

“We went to the Antop Hill police station to lodge the complaint on Thursday afternoon, Kulkarni came and started shouting at us. Later, he along with other policemen badly assaulted me and Yadav in the police station,” said Sharma.

Yadav has suffered a fracture in her leg and her eardrum has also been damaged, he said, adding that she is in Sion Hospital.

Senior inspector Nashir Kulkarni said, “They tried to register false cases against some society members in the building and concerned officers at the police station unearthed came to know about his plan, and therefore they started making false allegations against me and using his female colleague to register a case.”

