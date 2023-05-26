Govt to provide houses to ‘ineligible’ slum dwellers for 2.5 lakh

Mumbai: Ahead of the crucial elections to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the Shinde-Fadnavis government has decided to provide tenements to those slum-dwellers residing in hutments built before January 1, 2011 by charging a sum of ₹2.5 lakh. The decision was taken by the state housing department, and a government resolution (GR) for this was issued on Thursday. Slum-dwellers, especially those living in Mumbai, will benefit from this.

Mumbai, India - July 13, 2017: Mangroves were damaged and huts built at Charkop creeck, A 44-year-old woman from Charkop said she was sexually assaulted by five men on June 25 after she shot a video of them destroying mangroves near her house and sent it to the police and the mangrove cell in Mumbai, India, on Thursday, July 13, 2017. (Photo by Satish Bate/Hindustan Times) (Satish Bate/HT Photo)

“As per the decision of the state housing department dated May 16, 2018, in the paid rehabilitation of slum-dwellers under the slum rehabilitation (SRA) scheme, each tenement will cost a sum of ₹2.5 lakh,” states the GR issued by the state housing department on Thursday. HT had reported on the decision on April 26 after it was cleared by the state cabinet.

As per the existing provisions of the Maharashtra Slum Areas (Improvement Clearance and Redevelopment) Act 1971, those living in slums built until January 1, 2000, are legally protected and cannot be evicted without a free tenement. In May 2018, the then Devendra Fadnavis-led BJP government decided to rehabilitate those residing in hutments built before January 1, 2011 but not for free, as they do not fit into the category of eligible slum dwellers following a decision by the Supreme Court.

As a result, the government took a decision to charge the construction cost of the tenements to the beneficiaries. After the Fadnavis government went out, the Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA government formed a cabinet sub-committee to decide what this construction cost would be. “The sub-committee recommended that ₹2.5 lakh be charged to ineligible slum-dwellers,” said a senior official from the state housing department. The recommendation of the sub-committee was approved by the state cabinet on March 23.

Recently, the state government also decided to allow eligible slum-dwellers to sell their rehabilitation flats after a period of seven years from the date of possession. These flats are given free of cost to slum dwellers and so far they had to wait for 10 years to sell the houses. The Shinde-Fadnavis government had wanted to bring down the period to three years but the law and judiciary department objected, saying the government’s move would only encourage profiteering from free houses.

Valsa Nair, additional chief secretary, state housing department, claimed that according to the records, the number of ‘ineligible’ slum-dwellers in Mumbai was only 2,500 currently. “But the figures will change, as the process is an ongoing one,” she said. “The decision to provide paid rehabilitation was taken in May 2018. Today’s order only determines the charges for this.”

