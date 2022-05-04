Mumbai special court grants bail to Rana couple in Hanuman Chalisa row

A special court on Wednesday granted bail to independent MP-MLA couple Navneet and Ravi Rana in the Matoshree- Hanuman Chalisa case. While granting bail the court imposed some conditions and warned the couple to not commit a similar offence while on bail and the breach of the bail order will lead to the cancellation of bail.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The session court has asked the couple to cooperate in the investigation & interrogation. Police have also been directed to issue an advance notice of 24 hours to them.

The Ranas are not allowed to speak to the media on any subjects related to the case and tamper with evidence.

The couple was arrested on April 23 following their call to chant the Hanuman Chalisa in front of Shiv Sena supremo and Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray's family residence ‘Matoshree’.

The lawmaker couple had dropped their plans to chant the Hanuman Chalisa outside Matoshree, but was later booked by the Mumbai Police under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including sedition and charges of creating enmity between groups.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail