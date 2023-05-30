BEST to rollout 8 new AC double decker buses soon, to take total on road to 12

Mumbai: Soon there will be 12 air-conditioned double decker buses running on Mumbai roads giving a boost to the city’s sustainable public transport system.

Mumbai, India - February 21, 2023: Commuters board the India's first-ever electric AC double decker bus operating from CSMT to NCPA via Churchgate, in Mumbai, India, on Tuesday, February 21, 2023. (Photo by Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo) (HT PHOTO)

The Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) has received eight new AC double decker buses over the last seven to 10 days, the recent one being on May 29.

Until last week, there were only two such buses in their fleet, which first ran in February. Around 10 days back, two more AC double decker buses were added to the city roads.

On Monday, two more AC double decker buses were inducted into BEST’s fleet, taking the total strength of the fleet to eight.

“While four AC double decker buses are already running, there are eight more that are awaiting approvals from the RTO. We expect seven additional such buses to arrive next month,” said Lokesh Chandra, general manager, BEST Undertaking.

The BEST Undertaking has been under fire as they were unable to get these AC double-decker buses sooner. Sources in the BEST said that they had warned the manufacturer, Switch Mobility, that their patience was wearing out owing to the delay in getting more buses despite all the paperwork being completed.

“We will first populate the existing routes on which the AC double decker buses are running. This includes bus route 138 on CSMT-Backbay route. We will introduce these buses in suburbs when we have 30-40 AC double decker buses in our fleet,” said another official from BEST.

At present, there are around 4,000 passengers who use these AC double-decker buses each day. Each of these buses has a carrying capacity of 90 passengers.

The BEST will soon introduce these AC double decker buses on route 123 (Tardeo-RC Chowk) and route 116 (CSMT-Gateway of India). These are popular routes, which will give BEST an idea about the demand for AC double-decker buses.

The 12 AC double decker buses are expected to run 70 trips every day on CSMT-Backbay and CSMT-Museum routes, as well as a round route to and from Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Chowk.

These buses pass through important areas such as Churchgate, Nariman Point, Cuffe Parade etc. In all, BEST plans to get 200 such AC double decker buses for Mumbai.

