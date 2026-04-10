MUMBAI: The city is set to receive the country’s first non-air-conditioned local train with automatic closed doors, marking a major step towards safer suburban travel. The 12-car rake, built at the Integral Coach Factory in Chennai, has departed and is expected to reach Central Railway on April 10 or 11. Railway officials said the rake will be taken to Kurla Carshed for inspection before trials.

Mumbai to get first non-AC local with automatic doors

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The move follows last June’s Mumbra incident and aims to curb fatalities caused by commuters falling from overcrowded trains. Equipped with automatic sliding doors, the train is designed to regulate boarding and improve safety.

The project, announced by Union railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, had faced delays and earlier concerns over ventilation in crowded non-AC coaches.

Officials said the rake was despatched as an empty coaching special from Southern Railway, with coordinated movement via South Central Railway. Multiple zones worked to ensure a smooth transfer to Mumbai.

Once inducted, the train will undergo mandatory trials and certification before being opened for passenger services. Another specialised rake is also expected to be sent to Mumbai for Western Railway, though earlier timelines were missed.

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{{^usCountry}} The introduction of automatic doors in non-AC locals marks a shift towards safer, more controlled suburban operations in one of the world’s busiest rail networks. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The introduction of automatic doors in non-AC locals marks a shift towards safer, more controlled suburban operations in one of the world’s busiest rail networks. {{/usCountry}}

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