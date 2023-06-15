2,116 fined for unnecessary honking

MUMBAI: The Mumbai traffic police have penalised 2,116 motorists and two-wheeler riders for the offense of unnecessary honking in a special drive ‘No Honking’ conducted on Wednesday. The traffic police said they have decided to observe every Wednesday as the no-honking day.

With this drive, the police are looking to reduce noise pollution in the city. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

With this drive, the police are looking to reduce noise pollution in the city.

Officers along with social workers, traffic wardens and school children stood at prominent junctions of the city on June 14 to create awareness about noise pollution from unnecessary honking and insisting on refraining from honking.

Pravin Padwal, Joint Commissioner of Police (traffic), said that to curb noise pollution and make drivers refrain from honking unnecessarily, they had taken up the special drive.

“Several motorists refrained from honking. We have penalised errant drivers under section 194 (F) of the Motor Vehicles Act 1988,” said Padwal.

On May 27, 2022, the traffic police had posted officials on more than 100 junctions where traffic volume is great from 5 to 7pm. Motorists caught honking without any reason had to spend nearly two hours at traffic police chowkies to watch videos on consequences of breaking road traffic rules announced by the police commissioner, Sanjay Pandey.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}