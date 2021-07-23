Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Mumbai under orange alert, to receive lesser rain than last 4 days

Data from the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology’s Mumbai Mesonet Observations network shows scattered showers across the city of less than 20mm in most places, over the last 12 hours
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JUL 23, 2021 12:07 PM IST
Representational image. (Pratik Chorge/HT PHOTO)

Mumbai received 19.4mm of rain in the 24 hours ending 8.30am Friday, with markedly calmer weather than the preceding four days. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert storm warning for Mumbai for Friday.

“Moderate to heavy rain/thundershowers in city and suburbs with possibility of very heavy rainfall at isolated places” are expected as per the IMD regional centre’s 8am bulletin Friday. There is a possibility of occasional gusty winds reaching 50-60kmph, and gusting to 70kmph in some areas.

Data from the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology’s Mumbai Mesonet Observations Network shows scattered showers across the city of less than 20mm in most places, over the last 12 hours.

With seasonal rainfall of the city now standing at 2,020.8mm, the city has recorded more than 90% of the seasonal long period average (up to September-end), which stands at 2,205mm. In July alone, Mumbai has so far seen 1,059.4mm of rain, as against the monthly normal of 827mm.

This is now the fourth successive year in which July rains have crossed the 1,000mm mark. In 2018, the July total was recorded at 1,138.8mm. In 2019, it was 1,464.8mm and in 2020, it was 1,502mm -- marking its wettest July ever. In 2017, however, the city recorded just 869.7mm of rain.

