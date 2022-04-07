Mumbai wakes up to warmest morning of the season on Wednesday

Mumbai: The city woke up to its warmest morning of the summer on Wednesday, with the minimum temperature reading settling at 27 degrees Celsius, three degrees above normal. Mumbai’s minimum temperature has been climbing steading over the past week, from just 20.2 degrees Celsius on April 1.

“This is expected at this time of the year. April frequently sees minimum temperatures touch 27 degrees Celsius. Last year, the highest minimum reading for April was 27.8 degrees Celsius on April 26. This year, we may start seeing such higher temperatures earlier, based on our forecasts. Consistently above normal temperatures are expected over the next three to four weeks,” said a meteorologist with the IMD’s regional forecasting centre in Mumbai.

As per the IMD’s seven-day forecast for its monitoring station at Santacruz, taken as representative for the entire city, Mumbai’s maximum temperature may climb to as much as 35 degrees Celsius over the next few days, while the minimum temperature is expected to hover between 25 and 27 degrees Celsius.

The city’s maximum temperature on Wednesday was recorded at a normal 33.8 degrees Celsius, same as the day prior. A week ago, on April 1, Mumbai’s daytime maximum stood at 33.2 degrees Celsius. Last year, the highest daytime temperature recorded in April was 35.8 degrees Celsius on April 7. The highest daytime temperature ever recorded in April, in Mumbai, was 42.2 degrees Celsius on April 14, 1952.