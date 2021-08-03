Mumbai water supply to be disrupted today in these areas

Mumbai water supply will be affected in several areas, including the city's western and eastern suburbs, on Tuesday as the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will carry out repair work in one of the reservoirs, according to officials. BMC has announced that several areas in the island city will have 15 per cent water cut and some, including Kurla, Andheri, Ghatkopar, Ram Mandir and Goregaon, will have complete water cut on Tuesday.

According to a BMC statement, maintenance work will be carried out at the Veravali water reservoir in Jogeshwari (East) to ensure the force of water supply is increased in several areas of the city. During the process, the connection of two pipelines will have to be undertaken and so the water connection will be discontinued in several areas.

BMC said at least 20 wards in Mumbai will be impacted due to this. There will be a 15 per cent water cut on Tuesday between 8.30am to 10.30pm in areas between Mumbai Central to Churchgate followed by Bandra, and those between Malad to Dahisar.

Mumbai areas between Goregaon to Andheri including Kurla and Ghatkopar will not get any water supply and several parts of the city might also receive water in low force.

The civic body has requested citizens in Mumbai to co-operate and store required water.