Mumbai witnesses marginal rise in number of fresh Covid-19 cases, deaths

Mumbai reported 9,202 fresh Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, a marginal increase from Thursday’s 8,938 infections, taking the disease tally in the financial hub to 501,182, the state's health department said on Friday. The city also recorded 35 fatalities in the same period, which pushed its death toll to 11,916, the health department’s bulletin showed. On Thursday, 25 people succumbed to the coronavirus disease.

Mumbai has 90,333 active cases, according to data shared by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). It also said that 5,099 patients recovered on Friday and so far 397,613 patients of the coronavirus disease have been cured in the city. Mumbai’s recovery rate dropped to 79% and the current doubling rate in the city is 34 days.

Weekend lockdowns have been imposed in the state to check the rise in the number of cases but Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope said that the government will be forced to consider a lockdown if the state government is unable to cope with the surge in Covid-19 cases. The civic body has ordered that all beaches in the city will remain shut due to the surge in Covid-19 cases. The Mumbai Police also urged people to remain indoors in order to stop the spread of Covid-19.

Several vaccination centres in Mumbai faced Covid-19 vaccine shortage on Friday, people familiar with the development told news agency PTI. Out of 120 vaccination centres in the state, 75 had to suspend the vaccination drive due to a shortage of doses. Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar earlier warned that inoculation drive in the city may come to a halt if fresh stocks of vaccines do not arrive. BMC health officials said that the city will receive 1.80 lakh fresh doses of Covid-19 vaccines.

Pune (100,051 active cases), Thane (67,479 active cases), Nashik (36,019 active cases) and Nagpur (63,036 active cases) are other districts along with Mumbai, which reported a surge in fresh cases on Friday.