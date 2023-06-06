Six killed within 24 hrs in separate accidents across the city

MUMBAI: In six separate accidents in the last 24 hours, six, including a 27-year-old woman and a 7-year-old boy, died across the city. Three out of the six accidents took place in Ghatkopar East, and cases are registered in Pant Nagar police station, while others were reported from Mulund, Mankhurd and Jogeshwari areas respectively.

In the first incident, a 24-year-old man, Chinmay Shinde, was killed on the spot in an accident after he lost the balance of his bike while overtaking another bike on Eastern Express Highway Sunday evening.

The incident came to light when police constable Nanabhau Hile, 54, attached to the Pant Nagar police station received a call and a police team reached the spot near Nalanda bridge where the deceased, Shinde, 24 was lying on the road and was rushed to Rajawadi Hospital where he was declared dead.

Shinde sustained severe injuries to his head and other parts of the body, said a police officer.

In the second incident, a 27-year-old woman, Pooja Gupta, who was riding a pillion with her cousin, was killed after a truck hit her bike in Ghatkopar East. The complainant, Amit Shahu, 20, a college student, informed the police that the incident occurred when he was going to meet an advocate in Bandra on his bike along with Pooja.

Shahu said when they reached the spot opposite Arunkumar Vaidya Garden in Ghatkopar a truck coming from behind dashed into their bike, because of which Amit lost balance and Pooja fell on the road and was crushed under the rear tyre of the truck. The Pant Nagar police have registered a case against the truck driver Sugan Baban Chavan.

Ghatkopar East area also witnessed the third accident in which a 26-year-old labourer, Pradeep Ghagare, was crushed to death. Police officials said, Ghagare, who worked as a labourer, was sleeping under a parked dumper near Nalanda Bridge in Ghatkopar East and was crushed to death when the driver removed the vehicle in the morning, without realising that the deceased was sleeping under the heavy vehicle.

The fourth incident was reported from Mulund East wherein a 30-year-old man died after a truck ran over him on the service road of the Eastern Express Highway (EEH) on Sunday night. Police constable Baliram Gangode, 55, attached to Navghar police station said he was on patrolling duty near Tata Colony area when they received a message on wireless about the accident and when they reached the spot, they found a man was injured when a truck carrying wood turned turtle near Sardar Tarasingh Talav.

The fifth incident occurred at Sion Panvel Highway in Mankhurd on Sunday in which a man died in a hit-and-run incident. The unidentified speeding vehicle dashed him from behind on a south bound stretch of the highway. The injured was rushed by police constable Baliram Gangode to Rajawadi Hospital where he was declared dead.

The sixth incident was reported from SV Road in Jogeshwar in which a seven-year-old boy was killed after a water tanker hit him from behind on Sunday afternoon. According to the police the boy identified as Rehan Harijan was playing outside his house when a speeding water tanker crushed him.

