Boyfriend, his sister booked for abetment to suicide of 19-year-old

MUMBAI: A day after a 19-year-old woman died by suicide, the police booked her boyfriend and his sister for abetting her suicide. The mother of the deceased filed a complaint holding the two responsible for the death of her daughter. The woman was allegedly upset about the man refusing to marry her at his sister’s insistence.

The woman, who lived in Bharat Nagar, Bandra East, had consumed rat poison on May 6. She was rushed by family members to Bhabha Hospital and was later shifted to Sion Hospital where she passed away on Sunday. According to the Bandra Kurla Complex police, while still undergoing treatment, she had handed over a letter to her mother which revealed that her former boyfriend suddenly refused to marry her as his sister did not approve of her.

As per the complaint filed by the mother, the deceased woman had met the 23-year-old man while she was living with her uncle in Mumbra, six months ago. “Around four months ago, she had shifted to the place in Bharat Nagar. She had also told me that she was in a relationship and would get married to her boyfriend after Ramzan,” the mother said in her statement to the police.

A senior officer of the BKC police station said that the complainant had also spoken to her daughter while she was admitted at Sion Hospital. “At the time, she was told that the boyfriend had refused to marry the deceased and had broken up with her. As he was not taking the calls she made, she visited his home where his sister spoke very rudely to the deceased,” said the officer. He added that not only did the sister drive the deceased out of their home but used some harsh words, threatening her to not pursue her brother anymore.

Police said that the mother claimed it was the stress caused by this situation that led to her daughter consuming poison. The mother also mentioned that the sister had sent some threatening and abusive text messages to the deceased, about which the deceased had made a written complaint to BKC police on May 5, a day before she took the extreme step.

The police said they have booked the two accused on charges of abetment to suicide, an intentional insult that causes provocation which will cause him to break the public peace or to commit any other offence and threat to cause death or grievous hurt to another person.

