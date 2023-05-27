Woman tries to help injured bird, loses nearly 1 lakh to cyber frauds

Mumbai: A 30-year-old woman, who wanted to help an injured bird, became the latest victim of cyber fraud and lost ₹99,988 after contacting a bird rescue foundation through a toll-free number, which she found on the internet.

“On May 17, while she was at work, she saw an injured bird and felt pity for it. She then decided to help the bird and as she didn’t have any bird rescue foundations number, she searched for it on Google and contacted an NGO through a toll-free number,” a police officer from Mumbai Central Government Railway Police (GRP) said. (Image for representation)

Lately, several complaints were registered where it was seen that cyber frauds have changed the numbers of liquor shops, restaurants, pharmacies, grocery shops and doctors on their websites to dupe people.

The woman – identified as Dhwani Mehta, a resident of Malad – has been working as a manager with Famous Studios, Mahalaxmi, for the last four years.

The cyber frauds then sent her a link to a complaint form which she filled up and submitted, the officer said, adding that she even paid ₹1 for the registration of the complaint.

“However, no rescue team arrived at her office,” added the officer. “After four days, while she was on a train travelling from Malad to Churchgate, she got a message that ₹99,988 had been debited from her bank account. She immediately lodged a Cyber Complaint online as well as visited her bank and gave a written complaint to them as well.”

Later, Mehta approached the GRP and lodged a complaint of impersonation for cheating, cheating and punishment for forgery of the Indian Penal Code and under the various sections of the Information Technology Act, 2000.

“We have written to the bank to get details about the bank account where money was transferred and even to the cell phone companies,” said the officer.