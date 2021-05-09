Mumbai: Woman poses as civic vaccine official, robs 74-year-old of 3.1 lakh

Worli police launched a hunt for an unidentified woman who posed as a civic staff and under the pretext of carrying vaccination drive for elderly citizens, gained entry at a 74-year-old woman’s house in Worli on Wednesday. The woman then threatened the senior citizen at knifepoint and fled with cash and jewellery worth ₹3.10 lakh.

The complainant, Swati Patil, and her nine-year-old grandson Sarvagya were alone at their house at the time while her son and daughter-in-law were out on work. Around 12 noon, a woman arrived at their residence and asked Patil if she had received Covid vaccine and under the pretext of completing some procedure gained entry in the house, a police officer said.

“The accused asked for a glass of water and the moment Patil turned to fetch it, the accused took out a knife, threatened to kill her and robbed her of cash and jewellery. She then tied and gagged the senior citizen and her grandson before escaping,” the officer said.

Patil somehow managed to get to the window and screamed for help. A passer by noticed and helped them. The family then reported the matter to police.

Police suspect that the accused was aware that the victim was alone at home during afternoon hours, which helped her commit the crime swiftly.

“A case has been registered against the unidentified woman under sections 342 (wrongful confinement), 392 (robbery), 334 (causing hurt) and 506(2) (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code. Multiple teams have been formed to locate her. The elderly woman and the kid are safe,” said Anil Koli, senior inspector of Worli police station.

Police have begun investigation and are checking their records of criminals matching the description of the robber. “There is no CCTV around the society and our men are checking if any CCTV of the adjacent streets captured the suspect woman’s movements,” Koli said.