Mumbai: Nawab Malik’s son-in-law arrested in drug case

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested Sameer Khan, son-in-law of minority affairs and skill development minister Nawab Malik, in connection with a drug case. Khan was called for questioning at NCB office on Wednesday.

An official from NCB visited at Khan’s residence in Bandra at around 8:30am and summoned him for questioning. He reached the NCB office at around 10am, said an officer.

However, Nawab Malik remained unavailable for comment.

Khan’s name cropped up in connection with the seizure of 200 kilograms of marijuana after the agency arrested British national Karan Sejnani from Khar and two sisters Rahila and Shaista Furniturewala from Bandra on January 9.

Zonal director Sameer Wankhede confirmed the development and said, “After a detailed inquiry we arrested Sameer Khan.”

NCB officers said that during the interrogation of Sejnani, it was found that ₹20,000 was exchanged between Khan and Sejnani. However, NCB did not clarify the reason behind the transaction.

Earlier, Sejnani was arrested following a specific input, after officers seized around 340 grams of marijuana from three parcels, during raids at the office of a courier company in Bandra. After arresting Sejnani, the agency also raided the home of two sisters, Rahila and Shaista Furniturewala, and seized 5kg of marijuana. Sejnani, Furniturewala and Shaista were arrested under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act on January 9. The court has remanded Sejnani and Furniturewala to NCB’s custody while Shaista is out on bail.