Mumbai-Pune expressway accident: 3 killed, 8 injured

Three people were killed and eight persons were injured in a collision on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway near Borghat on Friday morning, officials said. Three were killed, eight injured in the Mumbai-Pune expressway accident (ANI)

The accident occurred after a truck going on Mumbai Pune expressway lost control due to break fail and hit two vehicles, a car and a tempo carrying chickens.

The incident tool place at around 4 am.

The injured have been rushed to a hospital in Khopoli for treatment.

Further details are awaited.