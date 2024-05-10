 Mumbai-Pune expressway accident: 3 killed, 8 injured | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, May 10, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Mumbai-Pune expressway accident: 3 killed, 8 injured

ANI |
May 10, 2024 10:24 AM IST

Three people were killed and eight others were injured in a collision on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway on Friday morning.

Three people were killed and eight persons were injured in a collision on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway near Borghat on Friday morning, officials said.

Three were killed, eight injured in the Mumbai-Pune expressway accident (ANI)
Three were killed, eight injured in the Mumbai-Pune expressway accident (ANI)

The accident occurred after a truck going on Mumbai Pune expressway lost control due to break fail and hit two vehicles, a car and a tempo carrying chickens.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The incident tool place at around 4 am.

The injured have been rushed to a hospital in Khopoli for treatment.

Further details are awaited.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Mumbai / Mumbai-Pune expressway accident: 3 killed, 8 injured

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 10, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On