Mumbai-Pune expressway accident: 3 killed, 8 injured
ANI |
May 10, 2024 10:24 AM IST
Three people were killed and eight persons were injured in a collision on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway near Borghat on Friday morning, officials said.
The accident occurred after a truck going on Mumbai Pune expressway lost control due to break fail and hit two vehicles, a car and a tempo carrying chickens.
The incident tool place at around 4 am.
The injured have been rushed to a hospital in Khopoli for treatment.
Further details are awaited.
