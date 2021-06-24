Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
mumbai news

Mumbai’s ‘ 1 clinic’ founder attempts suicide

Dr Rahul Ghule, the founder of One Rupee Clinic, was reportedly admitted to the hospital after allegedly consuming 30 sleeping pills, said police
By Gautam S Mengle, Thane
PUBLISHED ON JUN 24, 2021 12:32 AM IST
HT Image

Dr Rahul Ghule, the founder of One Rupee Clinic, was reportedly admitted to the hospital after allegedly consuming 30 sleeping pills, said police. The doctor, who was discharged following treatment, through his tweets, had claimed that he had taken the extreme step due to the pressure he was facing from a “nexus” of political leaders, Thane Municipal Corporation officials and certain journalists.

In a series of tweets posted earlier this month, which he later deleted, Dr Ghule had stated that the TMC had not paid his bills for the past six months. He also claimed that a “nexus of political agents” had taken 29 lakh from him and further insisted that he invest 1 crore in TMC’s Aapla Davakhana project.

“No bills from TMC since 6 months, time to suicide for common man in such situation. Thane supremo knows everything..there is no justice to me..i have small family I request don’t harass them..keep our hard earned money to you all (sic),” Dr Ghule tweeted, followed by another tweet saying that he was admitted to the hospital after taking 30 pills.

In response to a question asked to him by another Twitter user, Dr Ghule later said that he had deleted the tweets for the sake of his family.

When contacted, TMC spokesperson Sandeep Malvi said, “We will investigate the claims made by Ghule and take appropriate action.”

“Dr Ghule came to meet me on Wednesday morning. He had undertaken some work for the Aapla Davakhana project with a partner and has some dispute with him, which caused him stress. I have assured him of all help, as we do not want anyone to suffer. I am also instructing the TMC Commissioner to look into the matter and take action,” Shinde told Hindustan Times.

