Mumbai’s Covid positivity rate up to 1.33 per cent, may rise further

The Covid positivity rate in Mumbai went above 1% on Monday and is expected to go up further in the coming days as the city is likely to witness a surge in cases after Ganesh festival, according to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials.

On Monday, the city reported 345 cases and six deaths, taking tally to 735,400 and toll to 16,028. On Monday, 25,581 tests were conducted in the city, meaning a positivity rate of 1.33%.

Monday was the second consecutive day when the city’s positivity rate went above 1%. Earlier, positivity rate had gone above 1% on three days last week.

According to BMC officials, Covid testing had gone down due to Ganpati festival, but is expected to reach around 45,000 to 50,000 in the coming days daily, from the daily testing of around 25,000 to 35,000 during the weekend.

Suresh Kakani, additional municipal commissioner, had last week told HT, “There is no third wave yet and we are monitoring the situation constantly. There is likely to be a spike in Covid cases in the coming days and the period till October 5 is going to be crucial.”

Further, the city’s recovery rate is 96% with 711,891 recoveries and fatality rate is 2.17%. There are 5,033 active Covid cases in the city. Meanwhile, Dharavi — city’s former hotspot — reported two cases on Monday, taking case count to 7,055.

Meanwhile, on Monday 73,980 doses of vaccine were administered in the city, taking the total to 10,553,439. So far, 10,553,439 doses of vaccine have been administered in the city since January 16 and 3,107,511 citizens are fully vaccinated.