Munde says will discuss grievances with Shah; CM camp says ready to take her in

Mumbai: Senior BJP leader Pankaja Munde said she will discuss her grievances with party leadership before taking any decision about her future moves.

Mumbai, India - November 23, 2021: BJP National Secretary Pankaja Munde addresses the media during a press conference at BJP Office, in Mumbai, India, on Tuesday, November 23, 2021. (Photo by Bhushan Koyande/ HT Photo) (HT PHOTO)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Speaking at a function to observe the death anniversary of her father and former deputy chief minister late Gopinath Munde, Pankaja spoke at length on the speculations about her.

“I am not responsible for the confusion that is being created about me. I consider (union home minister) Amit Shah as my leader and will speak freely with him about what is in my mind,” she said.

She has also ended speculations of being in touch with leaders from other parties.

“Whatever I do, I will do it openly. I will air my grievances in front of my leaders. I will ask them what they have in mind for me. My people will have to know about it. If I want to take any stand after that, I will do it from a public platform,” Munde said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Elder daughter and political heir of Gopinath Munde who died in a car accident in Delhi on June 3, 2014, Pankaja is in a bitter tussle with deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis. She had blamed her detractors after she lost assembly elections from her Parli constituency in Beed district in 2019. She was expecting a nomination to the legislative council but the party did not fulfil her wish. She was also expecting a ministerial berth for her sister and Beed MP Pritam Munde but during the last expansion of the union cabinet, Bhagwat Karad, an OBC leader from her district was made union minister. She was also not considered for a ministerial position when BJP formed the government with Eknath Shinde a year ago. Pankaja and her aides think that her detractors in the party have been trying to prop up parallel leadership in her Marathwada region as well as her Other Backward Class support base.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Several people lost elections but were given opportunities. Two dozen people were made legislators and parliamentarians but I didn’t get a chance. I won’t beg for anything,” she said.

Both the Munde sisters have grabbed attention with their remarks in the past two days. On Thursday, Pritam supported women wrestlers and lamented the fact that nobody from the government had reached out to them. The same day at a function in Delhi, Pankaja said that she belongs to the BJP but the party doesn’t belong to her. The outburst of both sisters has led to speculations that they are looking at options since they are not happy with the BJP.

On Saturday, senior NCP leader Eknath Khadse who quit BJP following a tussle with Fadnavis visited Munde’s residence and had a closed-door meeting with the Munde sisters.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat said the party would welcome Pankaja if she decides to quit the BJP. “The state knows how her father built the BJP in Maharashtra and what her family did for the same. Our doors are always open for her if she decides to part ways with BJP.”

Curiously, the Shinde-led Shiv Sena which is an ally of the BJP also said they would welcome Pankaja. “We will welcome her if she wants to join the party,” said Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Shirsat. He however added that he was confident that the BJP would take care of her grievances.

Senior BJP leader and state forest minister Sudhir Mungantiwar sought the play down the entire issue. “Pankaja believes in our ideology. I don’t think she will go to Congress,” he replied when media persons asked him about Congress’ public offer to her.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}