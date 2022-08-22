Murder accused celebrates birthday from police van

Kalyan What is the best way to celebrate a birthday? A house party, a treat at an expensive restaurant or drinks at a pub? Well, none of the above choices seemed to sit well with a 28-year-old murder accused, who cut his cake through the windows of a police vehicle on Saturday.

A video of the accused Roshan Zha, celebrating his birthday in a police van, while he was brought out for his case hearing in Kalyan, went viral on social media. The followers of the accused, who is locked in Adharwadi jail, waited till his hearing was over and then handed over the cake to Zha from the window of the police van. They then posted videos and pictures of the celebration on their WhatsApp status.

Once the pictures went viral, questions were raised over the kind of police security provided during the hearing. Kalyan Adharwadi jail superintendent, A Sadafule, said, “The accused has been in our jail for the past four years in a murder case. We follow all orders and protocols for sending accused to and from the court for hearings. It is completely an idea of ruining the name of our officials. The escort police team was called from Kalyan rural police station, and they had the responsibility of keeping an eye on his activities.”

Thane Rural Superintendent of Police has ordered an inquiry. “The team who had given responsibility to produce Zha in the court are facing inquiry and soon action will be taken against the people responsible.”

Roshan was arrested in a murder case by Ulhasnagar police officials four years ago. Apart from that, he has several other offences of assault, attempt to murder, extortion and several others registered against him in different police stations of Ulhasnagar. In 2017, he attacked a police constable too.