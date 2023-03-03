My phone could be tampered with: Indrani claims before CBI court

Mumbai: Indrani Mukerjea’s lawyer on Thursday alleged that her mobile which was seized after her arrest could have been tampered with as it was recovered two months after her arrest and in her absence.

Mumbai, India - September 17, 2018: Indrani Mukerjea, accused in the Sheena Bora murder case arrives at Bandra family court to file for divorce in Mumbai, India, on Monday, September 17, 2018. (Photo by Satish Bate/Hindustan Times) (Satish Bate/HT Photo)

Indrani was arrested on August 25, 2015, for her alleged role in murdering Sheena Bora – her daughter from her first relationship. Two months later, on October 19, 2015, the Khar police, which was investigating the case at that time, seized her mobile phone from her bedroom at the Marlow building in Worli.

The phone is considered an important piece of evidence in the Sheena Bora murder case, as using this phone Indrani had exchanged several messages and emails which are used by the prosecution in connection with the murder case.

Besides, the same phone is also used as a piece of evidence by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the case registered against Congress leader P Chidambaram and his son Karti in the INX Media case.

CBI has registered an FIR on May 15, 2017, alleging irregularities in the FIPB clearance granted to the media group for receiving overseas funds of ₹305 crore in 2007 during Chidambaram’s tenure as Union finance minister. The agency probing the Chidambaram case had taken Indrani’s phone from the custody of the special CBI court in Mumbai for probing the case against the father-son duo.

On Thursday, an officer from CBI’s Delhi team submitted the phone back to the Mumbai court, claiming that the probe in connection with the Chidambaram case was still in progress and they may require the phone again for further investigation.

Mukerjea’s lawyer Ranjeet Sangle, however, objected to the plea saying that the phone was seized after her arrest and not from her custody. He also said that it was seized while she was in prison and hence there was a possibility of tampering with the device as the same was not in her custody.

Indrani is facing trial for allegedly murdering her daughter Sheena Bora due to her relationship with Indrani’s stepson Rahul Mukerjea. She was also arrested in an INX Media case registered against Chidambarams. However, she has become an approver in that case.