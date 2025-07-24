‘Didn't know I was burying my brother’: Tragic details emerge in Mumbai murder

MUMBAI: The woman and her lover who allegedly killed and buried her husband in their house in Nalasopara had hired the victim’s elder brother to install new tiles atop his burial, the police said. Nalasopara murder: ‘I did not know I buried my own brother’

“I did not know I was burying my own brother,” said Ajay Chauhan, 34. After murdering Vijay Chauhan, his wife, Gudiya Devi, also known as Chaman, dug a pit in their house and buried her husband. Gudiya called Ajay a few days ago and told him Vijay had left the house in anger. “She told me the tiles in their house were removed to work on some pipeline and asked me to come over to fix it,” said Ajay, a daily wage labourer and the eldest among the four brothers.

Gudiya Devi aka Chaman, 28

According to the police, the murder took place on July 5 or 6. Gudiya had been repeatedly calling Ajay to install new tiles, but he could only make time on July 19, 2025, which was two days before the police recovered the body.

Monu Vishwakarma, 23

“When I asked her why Vijay was not answering his phone, she told me he bought a new phone and angrily left the house to stay at his workplace in Kandivali. But when I inquired at his workplace, I was told that he had quit the job eight days ago.”

The Pelhar police arrested Gudiya and her boyfriend, Monu Vishwakarma, 33, from Hadapsar on Tuesday. The couple was produced before the court on Wednesday, where they were remanded to police custody for seven days.

Vijay Chauhan

The incident came to light on Monday after the Pelhar police dug up the tiles after Akhilesh, one of Vijay’s brothers, filed a complaint that he was missing. Gudiya had allegedly told Akhilesh that Vijay was away at Kurla for work.

“We have arrested the couple. Vijay’s decomposed body was sent for forensic analysis in Kalina to determine the cause of death, as we did not find any murder weapon. We are also finding out how and why the murder was committed,” said Suhas Bavche, deputy commissioner of police, Pelhar.