Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Navi Mumbai Bengalis celebrate Durga Puja with traditional village theme
mumbai news

Navi Mumbai Bengalis celebrate Durga Puja with traditional village theme

The Navi Mumbai Bengali Association, one of the largest associations of Bengalis in Maharashtra, is celebrating its 42nd Durga Puja at Sector 6, Vashi
Durga Puja celebrations by Bengalis in Navi Mumbai. (BACHCHAN KUMAR/HT PHOTO)
Updated on Oct 14, 2021 06:16 PM IST
By G. Mohiuddin Jeddy, Navi Mumbai

The Navi Mumbai Bengali Association (NMBA), one of the largest associations of Bengalis in Maharashtra, is celebrating its 42nd Durga Puja at Sector 6, Vashi. The theme of the pandal is a traditional ‘Village Puja Pandal’ depicting rural celebration under Banyan Tree. The celebrations are digital in view of the Covid threat.

NMBA president, Nemai Gorai, said, “Sharod Utsav 2021 is presented digitally through a web portal and NMBA’s YouTube Channel. The live broadcast of puja and cultural events is available in India and the world over. Devotees can worship from home and also book prasad and bhog through the website. There are also live performances by Tollywood and Bollywood singers from their studios.”

Funds raised through the event would help cancer patients.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Southwest monsoon withdraws over Mumbai, expect rise in temperatures

No road widening proposed in Aarey, clarifies BMC

Turbhe police book unidentified man in Haridwar for cheating

47% of people above 60 years in Navi Mumbai yet to get first vaccination against Covid
TRENDING TOPICS
Navratri 2021
Covid-19 Vaccine
ICSI CS result 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Navratri 2021 special recipe
IPL 2021, DC vs KKR
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP