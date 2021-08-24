Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Navi Mumbai: Body of Nepali woman claimed by family, last rites conducted

The body of a 22-year-old woman from Nepal, which remained unclaimed at Sion hospital for 17 days after succumbing to injuries in a train accident, has finally been claimed by her family
By Pranab Jyoti Bhuyan, Navi Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON AUG 24, 2021 10:23 PM IST
Thanks to the efforts of Vashi GRP, her family members learned about her death in Nepal and came to Mumbai to receive her body.

Police said that the woman, Kalu Pariyar, was a native of Dhangadi region of Nepal and had come to work in Mumbai a few years ago. She did various odd jobs in the city. On July 22, she suffered severe injuries on her head after she was hit by a train near Sanpada station and the GRP admitted her to Sion hospital in Mumbai.

Vishnu Kesarkar, senior inspector of Vashi GRP, said, “Just after the accident, she told us that she was from Nepal and stayed in Andheri. We then searched for her relatives in Andheri but to no avail. One of her documents also had an address in Bhayandar, but we could not find anyone there either. Meanwhile, her condition deteriorated and she succumbed on August 2.

“Around that time, we came across a few members of a Nepali Association in Mumbai and sought their help to find her family members. They then made a video of the incident and sent it to a few news channels in Nepal. A few FM Radio channels also aired the news there. Finally, her family members learned about it and they reached Mumbai last week. We handed over the deceased’s body to her elder brother, Naresh Pariyar, 24, and they conducted the last rites at a Chembur crematorium.”

