Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Navi Mumbai civic body to upgrade security in city
mumbai news

Navi Mumbai civic body to upgrade security in city

Thermal cameras to look for intrusions over the coastal regions, automated cameras to capture every number plate of vehicles that enter and exit the city, Red Light Violation Detection cameras to prevent signal jumping are some of the high-end surveillance measures that Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation is incorporating in the city in the next nine months and upgrade security
Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation to upgrade security in the city by bringing in high-end surveillance measures. (HT PHOTO)
Updated on Mar 03, 2022 04:42 PM IST
BySameera Kapoor Munshi, Navi Mumbai

Thermal cameras to look for intrusions over the coastal regions, automated cameras to capture every number plate that enters and exits the city, Red Light Violation Detection (RVD) cameras to prevent signal jumping are some of the high-end surveillance measures that Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) is incorporating in the city in the next nine months.

The administration is bracing to have over 1,500 CCTVs installed and would also be setting up the Intelligent Command Control Centre (ICC) at the NMMC headquarters with real time feeds to the police department along with the eight ward offices.

“This is being done to upgrade the security measures and at the same time give real time access to administration about the various civic issues the residents face like water logging or traffic congestion,” said municipal commissioner, Abhijit Bangar.

The project worth 150Cr includes the Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) to regularise vehicular movement using Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology. “Unnecessary idling of vehicles at traffic signals during non-peak hours will be addressed through ITMS. Cameras with artificial intelligence are being installed at 65 traffic junctions to regulate traffic movement,” informed an official from the engineering department.

RELATED STORIES

In 2012, NMMC had taken steps to have CCTV surveillance by installing 284 cameras. “These cameras are now outdated and cover only limited areas like traffic junctions and bridges. In the new project, the cameras will be installed at the entry points, chowks, station roads, bus depots, hospitals, school premises and even coastal zones,” said the official.

Another important aspect of the mega project is the setting up of the command centre and provisions being made for the police department to operate.

Accordingly, a 3,000 sqft area is to be set up at the NMMC headquarters equipped with 70mm television screens and adequate seating arrangement for the concerned staff.

“The work order was issued on February 22 and, as per the contract, it should be completed by November 21. Once the infrastructure is in place, the command centre will be a common point for all emergency services like 100, 102 and even the disaster management team will be operating from the area. Police departments will have real time access to the city. Even ward offices will be equipped to tackle instances like water logging or tree falls,” said NMMC executive engineer, Shirish Aradhwad.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP