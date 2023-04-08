In a first, Navi Mumbai gets digital court in India

Navi Mumbai: After more than 14 years of wait, Navi Mumbai finally has a district judge and additional sessions court along with a civil judge court. The Belapur court is now also the ‘first purely digital court in the country’.

The Belapur court building was inaugurated in May 2017 and functioned as a civil and criminal court. The state government approved the two new courts in October last year.

Residents and advocates will no longer have to go to Thane for their cases, spending time and money.

The courts were inaugurated by Bombay high court Justice Gautam Patel in the presence of Bombay high court justice Gauri Godse and the principal district and sessions judge of Thane Abhay Mantri who was the chief guest. Also present were Thane collector Ashok Shingare and Navi Mumbai municipal commissioner Rajesh Narvekar.

Heaping praise on Navi Mumbai Court Bar Association (NMCBA) president Sunil Mokal, Justice Patel said, “Ever since we started the concept of compulsory e-filing in Maharashtra, several bar associations were opposing the concept of digital court.”

Justice Patel, who is the chairman of the e-filing committee added that Mokal went to him asking for a paperless Belapur court. “Every Thursday at 5.15pm sharp, he would reach my office at Bombay high court only for this work. This is the only bar association that wanted it,” he said.

“Mokal told me that he is tired of using papers. He said he did not want any money for scanners or computers. They have a library ready, they have computers and printers and other requirements in place,” added Justice Patel.

The justice concluded that this is the ‘first purely digital court in India.’

“We are very pleased that today additional district court and sessions court has started here. Earlier for murder and life sentence cases, we had to go to Thane court. We followed up with the government and HC succeeded in getting it on our premises,” said Mokal.

He added that from Saturday the sessions court will be completely paperless.

“It is for us advocates to now ensure maximum e-filing, utilise the facility and make it a success,” said Mokal. “It has been a 14-year struggle for us, with one generation of advocates passing away. Nobody was ready to listen to us. We decided we needed to follow up relentlessly and not rest till we succeed.”

Welcoming the establishment of the new court, senior advocate Ramesh Tripathi said, “We thank the Bar Committee for pursuing the matter and making our dream come true. Justice at the doorstep will truly be possible now. We are confident the family court too will come soon.”

He added, “Litigants and advocates will not have to go all the way to Thane now. Now with the first e-court in the country being established here, we will ensure maximum paperless work.”

