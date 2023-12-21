Navi Mumbai man cheated of ₹30 lakh in name of investment trading

The accused father-son duo assured 20 per cent returns per month to the man, resident of Uran area, and made him invest ₹30 lakh in shares in August this year, an official from Uran police station said. HT Image

When the man did not get any returns as promised, he filed a police complaint against the two persons.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Based on the complaint, the police on Tuesday registered offences against the accused under Indian Penal Code sections 420 (cheating), 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 34 (common intention), the official said.