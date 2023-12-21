close_game
News / Cities / Mumbai News / Navi Mumbai man cheated of 30 lakh in name of investment trading

Navi Mumbai man cheated of 30 lakh in name of investment trading

PTI
Dec 21, 2023 08:47 AM IST

Navi Mumbai man cheated of ₹30 lakh in name of investment trading

The accused father-son duo assured 20 per cent returns per month to the man, resident of Uran area, and made him invest 30 lakh in shares in August this year, an official from Uran police station said.

When the man did not get any returns as promised, he filed a police complaint against the two persons.

Based on the complaint, the police on Tuesday registered offences against the accused under Indian Penal Code sections 420 (cheating), 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 34 (common intention), the official said.

