Navi Mumbai Metro awaits clearance for commercial operations; final inspection on Mar 7-8

The much-delayed and long-awaited Metro service in Navi Mumbai is finally inching closer to reality.

The final inspection of Navi Mumbai Metro (NMM) by a team from the office of the Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety (CMRS) will be conducted on March 7 and 8. The commercial operations of the Metro can then be started on the receipt of certification.

CMRS had earlier conducted safety trials on January 17 and 18 on the Line-1 / phase I of NMM from Pendhar to Central Park. CMRS team will now conduct the final inspection of Line-1 and Taloja Depot.

Last month, CIDCO had received the clearance of the rolling stock that includes coaches and electrical equipment among others from the Railway Board, Government of India. Now, only the civil clearance is awaited.

CIDCO vice-chairman and managing director, Sanjay Mukherjee, said, “The final CMRS inspection of NMM rail is scheduled for March 7 and 8. This is the final test for NMM. Once this certification is received, decks shall be open for Phase 1 commercial operations of Line-1 of NMM.”

In order to strengthen the public transport system in Navi Mumbai even further, CIDCO is developing four elevated routes under the NMM. The first phase of NMM stretches from Belapur to Pendhar, covering 11 km with 11 stations and a car depot at Taloja.

The contract of operations of phase-1 from Belapur to Pendhar was awarded to the Maha Metro. So far, the Metro has completed trials related to oscillation, electrical safety and emergency brakes successfully and obtained the certificates from RDSO.