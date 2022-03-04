Navi Mumbai Metro awaits clearance for commercial operations; final inspection on Mar 7-8
The much-delayed and long-awaited Metro service in Navi Mumbai is finally inching closer to reality.
The final inspection of Navi Mumbai Metro (NMM) by a team from the office of the Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety (CMRS) will be conducted on March 7 and 8. The commercial operations of the Metro can then be started on the receipt of certification.
CMRS had earlier conducted safety trials on January 17 and 18 on the Line-1 / phase I of NMM from Pendhar to Central Park. CMRS team will now conduct the final inspection of Line-1 and Taloja Depot.
Last month, CIDCO had received the clearance of the rolling stock that includes coaches and electrical equipment among others from the Railway Board, Government of India. Now, only the civil clearance is awaited.
CIDCO vice-chairman and managing director, Sanjay Mukherjee, said, “The final CMRS inspection of NMM rail is scheduled for March 7 and 8. This is the final test for NMM. Once this certification is received, decks shall be open for Phase 1 commercial operations of Line-1 of NMM.”
In order to strengthen the public transport system in Navi Mumbai even further, CIDCO is developing four elevated routes under the NMM. The first phase of NMM stretches from Belapur to Pendhar, covering 11 km with 11 stations and a car depot at Taloja.
The contract of operations of phase-1 from Belapur to Pendhar was awarded to the Maha Metro. So far, the Metro has completed trials related to oscillation, electrical safety and emergency brakes successfully and obtained the certificates from RDSO.
-
Undekhi 2 review: Underrated show gets worthy sequel, albeit a bit low on thrill
There is enough fodder to keep the fire burning with nail-biting suspense, drama and action but while Undekhi 2 doesn’t sink to the bottom, it surely struggles to stay afloat.
-
England legend hails Rishabh Pant as 'greatest modern day entertainer'
Former England captain Michael Vaughan on Friday reserved his highest praise for young India batter Rishabh Pant, calling him the “greatest modern day entertainer” following his flurry of sixes against Sri Lanka in the first Test of the two-match series in Mohali. Pant was eventually dismissed for 96 in the final session of the opening day.
-
Byron Bay: A serene destination in Australia to recharge your senses
Truly all the goodness from the domain can’t be achieved just from a short stay but surely they can trigger a change. The place is full of hubs offering health and wellbeing routines from regular meditation classes, yoga practices and pilate lessons to Ayurveda treatments, haute-health remedies and detox therapies to clean and revitalise one’s inner shape.
-
Rujuta Diwekar suggests 3 forgotten foods to deal with hot flashes
A hot flash is a sudden sensation of warmth in your upper body - face, neck or chest and can be followed by a lot of sweating and palpitations. While many of us rarely experience them, their frequency may increase during perimenopausal or menopausal stage. Certain medical conditions, hot environment, a strenuous physical activity could also trigger hot flashes.
-
‘You play so much limited-overs cricket that you lose basics’: Gambhir on Kohli
Gautam Gambhir noticed a big weakness in Virat Kohli's batting after he was dismissed on 45 in his 100th Test in Mohali.