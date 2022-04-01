Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation appeals to residents to donate personal belongings that they no longer use

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has launched a novel initiative with the theme ‘If you don’t need, give; if you need, take’. The objective is to collect articles not being used by residents and give them to the needy, thereby preventing their wastage and also reducing garbage.

Special artistic stands have been set up at various locations of the city under the 3R concept of reduce, reuse and recycle. Special chambers and shelves have been provided in the stands for residents to deposit various articles in them.

Municipal commissioner, Abhijit Bangar, said, “Often, residents throw away old belongings in the garbage along with dry and wet waste. Several of these articles could still be used. We decided to work on solutions to re-use such articles and also reduce daily garbage volume.”

The residents should deposit their old things on the stand that are still usable. These may include daily use clothes, slippers, shoes, utensils, toys, bed sheets, blankets etc. The objective is to enable the needy to take these articles for their use.

“The articles that were headed to garbage will now be used. It will also help the needy get the articles they require. Besides, it will also help save the raw materials that are required to make these articles.”

NMMC has already developed 35 such stands between Belapur and Digha. Soon, more such stands would be set up in all the 111 wards of the city.

The respective ward offices have been entrusted the responsibility of maintaining them.

The sanitary supervisors take care of the articles in the stand and make sure on a daily basis that the articles are kept in specific compartments to help proper segregation so that those looking for particular items could locate them easily.