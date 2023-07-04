NMMC to get new medical heath officer

NAVI MUMBAI: Two months of uncertainty that loomed over the appointment of medical officer health (MOH) of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) following the unceremonious transfer of the former medical officer Dr Pramod Patil has come to an end. The civic administration has given the additional charge of the department to the medical superintendent of Vashi General Hospital Dr Prashant Jawade.

“I have just taken charge as the MOH from Monday onwards and intend to do whatever possible for the betterment of the city and the health department,” said Jawade.

Dr Pramod Patil sent to NMMC on deputation in July 2021 found himself in the eye of the storm over his notice to deregister Seawoods based Neurogen Brain and Spine institute for allegedly using an unapproved therapy in treating patients with cerebral palsy and autism.

The notice to deregister the hospital on various medical grounds was issued on February 24. The issue snowballed with the Public Health Minister Tanaji Sawant issuing a stay order on the notice on April 11 and even cancelling the deputation of Dr Patil. “The matter is still with the government and it will take its formal course. Meanwhile, Dr Patil was relieved of his charges last month and until there are fresh appointments from the government, Dr Jawade will be heading the medical department,” said municipal commissioner Rajesh Narvekar.

The appointment of Dr Jawade is termed by sources within the medical department as timely and much needed. The process of bringing in officials on deputation was termed unnecessary as there are experienced and competent doctors already working in the corporation. “The post should have automatically been given to Dr Jawade on account of his seniority and expertise, but for reasons unknown, this was not followed. This has been the case especially with the medical department wherein there are rarely any promotions given. The administration must ideally prioritise the cadre of officials working in the corporation before seeking officials on deputation from outside the area,” said a senior official from the medical department on condition of anonymity.

Meanwhile, Dr Pramod Patil said his actions against Neurogen Insitute were in accordance with the guidelines laid down by the National Medical council. “I have been transferred due to the ministry’s orders. Otherwise, there are still two months left for my tenure to cease. Nevertheless, I have not acted against the law; in fact even during the hearing by the special committee, I was commended for the action taken by senior medical personnel. Ideally, the order shouldn’t have been executed as the issue is still subjudice. I will go back to my home department in Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation,” said Patil

