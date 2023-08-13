NMMC kills over 27,500 rats in 4 months

Navi Mumbai: In order to ensure that there are no cases of plague, leptospirosis (bacterial disease spread through the urine of infected animals.), and other such diseases caused by rats, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC), in a special drive, killed over 27,521 rats in the last four months.

There has been an increase in the number of rats in the city over the years, causing problems for the residents, especially during monsoons. The civic body hence created a special rodent control department to control the menace. Since April 2014, almost 15 lakh rats have been killed by the department workers.

“Our personnel have killed 27,521 rats in four months from April to July. To further curb the menace, poison tablets are also being placed at locations where they are present in large numbers,” said Rajesh Narvekar, municipal commissioner.

Food and other waste often dumped in the drains and nullahs in Gaothan and slum areas helps the rodents survive and grow in large numbers. “We are making use of cages and spraying techniques to target rats in these areas,” said Narvekar. “We are also appealing to the residents of such areas to keep their houses and areas clean. Lack of food and hygienic conditions will help curb the rat menace,” he added.

The growing rat population is a constant concern because rats multiply very fast. A pair can lead to an increase in the rat population by 15,000 in just a year. “The fight against the rat menace has to be continuous, and the residents need to cooperate for the drive to be a success,” said a civic official.

