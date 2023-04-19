NMMC readies 10-bed ward for new heatstroke cases

NAVI MUMBAI: In the aftermath of the Kharghar heatstroke tragedy, the health department of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation, (NMMC) has rolled out its action plan if there are any new cases of heat stroke. A 10-bed ward has been prepared at the Nerul Municipal hospital and all the Urban Health Post (UHPs) have been asked to stock up with oral rehydration kits, Ice packs, paracetamol tablets etc.

Navi Mumbai, India - April 17, 2023:A Deserted overview of Kharghar Corporate Ground, day after Maharashtra Bhushan Award at Kharghar in Navi Mumbai, India, on Monday, April 17, 2023. (Photo by Bachchan Kumar/ HT PHOTO) (HT PHOTO)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

NMMC operates 23 UHPs and four municipal hospitals.

“NMMC has issued an appeal informing residents about the precautions to be taken to avert heat stroke, nevertheless the corporation is also ensuring that it is in position to treat patients as and when needed,” said municipal commissioner Rajesh Narvekar.

As per the decision taken, cases requiring admission are to be specifically transferred to the Nerul municipal hospital. “ We are equipped with all necessary medication that includes adequate stock of Oral Rehydration Solutions (ORS), ice packs to cool down the patient additionally the ward is provisioned with a centralized Air conditioning unit and even has centralized oxygen supply. If needed we can even set up ventilators. The ward capacity too can be increased up to 20 beds and there are separate wards which too can be utilised if there is crisis like situation,” said Medical superintendent of Nerul hospital, Dr Uddhav Khilare.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The soaring temperature in the city and the loss of human lives due to heatstroke during the Maharashtra Bhushan program held at Kharghar has prompted the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) to take precautionary measures for its citizens. “ Across the state extreme temperature spikes are being recorded, in states like Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, the temperature has crossed 43 degree Celsius. In fact, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that the temperature in Gondia, a district in Maharashtra, could reach up to 49 degrees this summer. Then the unfortunate incident in Kharghar -- all were an indications of the problems that can occur and therefore it was important to be prepared,” said the Medical officer Health (MOH), Dr Pramod Patil.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Following a meeting convened by the Municipal Commissioner on Tuesday morning, the health department, NMMC has worked out its action plan to tackle cases of heat stroke. Some of the measures already implemented include screening of every patient visiting the out patient department of NMMC hospital for any signs of dehydration. “ We have been asked to check the vitals of the patients visiting the OPD and ascertain whether it is associated with the rising heat. A record is also being maintained about the number of patients visited and whether their ailments are due to the extreme temperature,” said a medical officer from Turbhe UHP.

--