Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation to come up with state-of-the-art library in Sanpada

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has planned a central inclusive library for the citizens that will be constructed in Sanpada. Even as the project is still at the planning stage, the corporation has decided to bring in the best of the facilities to the library that will empower citizens with knowledge in various streams.

The four-storeyed library will have both e-books and paperbacks.

“We plan to bring in the best software, books and activities in the library after a vast study of similar libraries from across the globe. The project is at a very initial stage as of now,” Abhijit Bangar, NMMC commissioner, said.

The library will come up in Sanpada Sector 11. “The architecture of the library has been finalised after studying world-class libraries across the globe and it will be made in a way that would make it look different from others and make it attractive to sit and read. The library building will also have a variety of viewing gallery with arrangements that will be accessible for physically disabled as well as visually-challenged citizens. A theatre with auditorium to celebrate literary activities, special gallery for books and cultural exhibitions, innovative designs for displaying the history of bibliography, facilities for the disabled to read easily in the library and facilities for reading books in Braille for the blind will also be included. Instructions have been given to construct the library with an idea of inclusion,” Bangar said.

This state-of-the-art library will also have an audio as well as e-library. The library building will be constructed in an environmentally-friendly green building in order to be carbon neutral. Besides adequate parking, the building architecture would be such that there would be natural light and air with proper ventilation, Bangar added.

Currently, Navi Mumbai has 19 small libraries run by the corporation.

“The project will cost approximately ₹27Cr and will take around 18 months to finish. The plot wherein the library is to come is of 1,700sqm and construction of 2 FSI is permissible,” Sanjay Desai, city executive engineer, said.