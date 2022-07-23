Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation to supply treated sewage water to industrial units in MIDC

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) will supply treated sewage water from its tertiary treatment plants (TTPs) to the industrial units located in the MIDC region.

Abhijit Bangar, NMMC commissioner, has assured that the plan would be implemented in a month. NMMC has set up a 20MLD capacity TTPs at Koparkhairane and Airoli. The TTPs project including the capital and maintenance is costing NMMC ₹381Cr, 50% of the capital cost of the plants is to be provided by the Central and State Governments.

NMMC has signed a MoU with MIDC to supply treated water to the Trans-Thane Creek (TTC) industrial area units.

Bangar expressed that the supply of the treated water to the industrial units helps save drinking water that is currently used by the industrial units. The drinking water can be diverted for the residents.

He said, “The sewage water that is released from the Koparkhairane and Airoli STPs will undergo ultra-filtration and ultraviolet technical process for the industrial units to be able to make use of the water.”

The work on the Airoli plant is in the final stages while that of the Koparkhairane plant has been completed.

Bangar said, “A 53.134km long distribution pipeline network for supplying treated water to Vashi and Koparkhairane TTC units is being laid. Work on the 49.30km pipeline has been completed. Since there was an issue of laying the pipelines from under the railway tracks, micro-tunnelling technology is being used. We are confident of starting the treated water supply to the industries in a month.”

