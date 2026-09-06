Navi Mumbai police officer dies by suicide

NAVI MUMBAI: A 56-year-old assistant police sub-inspector (ASI) attached to the Special Branch of the Navi Mumbai Police died by suicide at a lodge in Airoli on Friday, police said.

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Before his death, the officer had purportedly recorded a video in which he spoke about a note containing certain allegations against three police personnel, including a DCP, an ACP and a head clerk. In the video, he also appealed to Navi Mumbai police commissioner Milind Bharambe for justice.

Bharambe confirmed the death and said the police were trying to locate the purported note. “Unfortunately, it was a suicide. However, a video of his has gone viral in which he makes certain allegations and mentions the names of three people. The details are apparently contained in an eight-page letter. We are currently waiting to receive that letter. Once we get it, we will have greater clarity on the matter,” Bharambe said.

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{{^usCountry}} Asked about the allegations against the police personnel named in the video and purported note, Bharambe said the immediate priority was to obtain the letter. “Once we receive it, we will verify its contents and examine the allegations made in it. Based on that, further action will be decided,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Asked about the allegations against the police personnel named in the video and purported note, Bharambe said the immediate priority was to obtain the letter. “Once we receive it, we will verify its contents and examine the allegations made in it. Based on that, further action will be decided,” he said. {{/usCountry}}