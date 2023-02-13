Navi Mumbai police send proposal for three new police stations

Navi Mumbai: Keeping in mind the increasing population, especially in rapidly developing localities like Ulwe node and the areas around the proposed Navi Mumbai International Airport, the city police proposed the state government to set up three new police stations in the area and expand the jurisdictional zones of the commissionerate from two to three.

“Ulwe node is developing at a fast pace and the airport too would be operational in coming years. Along with the existing population, there would be much more traffic flowing into the city due to the airport. Due to the job opportunities, we also have a large number of floating population in the city and hence we need more police stations to concentrate on nodes in a more focused manner,” Navi Mumbai police commissioner Milind Bharambe said.

In his proposal sent to the state home department, the commissioner has proposed to have Airoli, Airport and Ulwe as the three new police stations. Currently, the jurisdiction of Airoli is looked after by Rabale police. Ulwe is divided between NRI Coastal police and Uran police. Hence, Ulwe and Airoli separately need to have independent police stations, while the Airport police station will look into cases in areas around the Airport.

Currently, the area from Airoli to CBD Belapur comes under Zone I, while Kharghar to Panvel along with Uran, Nhava Sheva and Mora fall under Zone II with two Zonal Deputy Commissioners managing 20 police stations in the commissionerate. The proposal suggests a Zone III as well which will include, Nerul, Belapur, NRI Coastal, Kharghar and Taloja police stations.

The upcoming Navi Mumbai Airport, Nhava Sheva- Sewri Sea Link, Dronagiri and upcoming NAINA area will increase urbanisation in the satellite city over the next few years. Along with the proposal for the police stations, the Navi Mumbai police have also requested for creation of two more Assistant Commissioner of Police posts in the city. Currently, Navi Mumbai police commissionerate has 5,129 sanctioned posts of which 318 are vacant.

