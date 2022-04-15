Navi Mumbai police write to agencies to keep RTO informed of all transactions of a vehicle

Following the arrest of three accused in stealing cars by making duplicate keys of petrol tanks, Navi Mumbai police have written to vehicle manufacturing companies, insurance companies and loan agencies to make sure they keep the RTO in the loop about every transaction of a vehicle.

In a recent case busted by unit I of Navi Mumbai crime branch, the police nabbed three accused who specialised only in those vehicles, especially the van model, that had the same keys to the door, the steering as well as the petrol tank.

“The modus of the accused was to unscrew the petrol tank lid of the vehicle, get a duplicate key made in two hours and then use that key to open the door, the steering wheel and then drive away. The accused would first change all the physical identity of the vehicle in case of any specific sticker or symbol on the vehicle and then would use number plate of another vehicle that would have been scrapped after 100% damage in accident,” senior police inspector Sunil Shinde, who busted the racket and its modus operandi, said.

To avoid such incidents in the future, it is important that the stakeholders in case of a vehicle be alerted and informed about the kind of crimes that happen and what should be done to avoid the same.

“We wrote to the manufacturing companies saying that each key should have a mechanism in which it can be linked with the mobile number of the owner. So, when a new key is inserted, an alert should go to the owner for an OTP. The insurance companies have been told that when a claim reaches them about 100% damage of any vehicle after an accident, it should be alerted to RTO, which should cancel the registration number, engine number and chassis number of such vehicles. The loan agencies have also been alerted, asking them to inform the police and the RTO when they find that the chassis number on any vehicles is not found to be smooth. In such cases, there are chances that the vehicle is stolen and the chassis number is reprinted by the accused due to which the surface is found to be rough,” Shinde added.

