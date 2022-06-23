Navi Mumbai reports first Covid-related deaths in four months

Navi Mumbai reported its first Covid-related deaths – one each on Wednesday and Thursday – in nearly four months. Meanwhile, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) is on alert with cases in the city rising in recent weeks to over 300. Almost 4,000 cases have been detected this month.

The previous Covid death reported in the city was on February 26 this year. At present, there are 1,934 positive patients in the city. Of these, 1,468 or around 76% are taking treatment at home as they are either asymptomatic or the severity is not much.

Abhijit Bangar, NMMC commissioner, said, “Since the beginning of the outbreak of the pandemic, our objective has been to control the mortality rate. We begin treatment immediately with tests being conducted after symptoms come to the fore. Awareness to get tested was created amongst those who came in contact with positive patients. Once the vaccine was available, we opened up a large number of centres to ensure that everyone got immunised in time.”

The deaths on June 22 and 23 have taken the total to 2,051. With the recent spurt in cases in Maharashtra, there has been an increase in cases in Navi Mumbai too. A total of 389 cases were reported on June 23 while 292 recovered.

Bangar added, “The NMMC health department is on the alert with the rise in cases. We have provided 2,801 beds in civic and private hospitals in the city for serious cases, out of which 2,686 or 96% of the beds are presently unoccupied. Thirty one patients are in the ICU, 52 on oxygen beds and four on ventilators.”