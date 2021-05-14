Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Nawab Malik questions Centre over use of non-permitted Moderna vaccine
mumbai news

Nawab Malik questions Centre over use of non-permitted Moderna vaccine

Maharashtra minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik on Thursday questioned the Central government about how it allowed a non-permitted vaccine to be administered to the residents of France and their relatives who reside in India
By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAY 14, 2021 12:12 AM IST
HT Image

Maharashtra minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik on Thursday questioned the Central government about how it allowed a non-permitted vaccine to be administered to the residents of France and their relatives who reside in India.

Malik in his tweet said “Covishield, Covaxin and Sputnik V are the 3 Vaccines that are permitted in India by our government. According to information received by me, the French Embassy in India has procured the vaccine @moderna_tx and is inoculating their citizens and their relatives at Navi Mumbai with the help of @ApolloHosMumbai. Question arises, how can a non-permitted vaccine be allowed to be administered? If they can get it, why can’t Indian government get it for our citizens too? The government and the Health Minister @drharshvardhan must clarify.”

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has termed this a non-issue. “It is the right of every embassy to give whatever vaccine they want to their employees. The state has the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) which should take action if they want. They just want to divert the topic,” said BJP legislator Ram Kadam.

The state government has been accusing the Centre for vaccination fiasco, saying it was the latter who allots vaccines to states and hence any shortage was its responsibility. State ministers said the Central government was biased against Maharashtra and was not allotting sufficient vaccines to it.

Maharashtra minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik on Thursday questioned the Central government about how it allowed a non-permitted vaccine to be administered to the residents of France and their relatives who reside in India.

Malik in his tweet said “Covishield, Covaxin and Sputnik V are the 3 Vaccines that are permitted in India by our government. According to information received by me, the French Embassy in India has procured the vaccine @moderna_tx and is inoculating their citizens and their relatives at Navi Mumbai with the help of @ApolloHosMumbai. Question arises, how can a non-permitted vaccine be allowed to be administered? If they can get it, why can’t Indian government get it for our citizens too? The government and the Health Minister @drharshvardhan must clarify.”

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has termed this a non-issue. “It is the right of every embassy to give whatever vaccine they want to their employees. The state has the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) which should take action if they want. They just want to divert the topic,” said BJP legislator Ram Kadam.

The state government has been accusing the Centre for vaccination fiasco, saying it was the latter who allots vaccines to states and hence any shortage was its responsibility. State ministers said the Central government was biased against Maharashtra and was not allotting sufficient vaccines to it.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Video of dog and deer’s unique friendship is winning hearts. Watch

Patient doggo waits eagerly for human to throw ball. Clip is a giggle-fest

Nasa’s post about 4.5-billion-year-old asteroid may leave you intrigued

Butter chicken cake leaves netizens impressed. Seen it yet?
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
Happy Eid ul Fitr 2021
Eid ul Fitr 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP