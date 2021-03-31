Home / Cities / Mumbai News / NCB arrests actor Ajaz Khan in connection with drugs case
The actor’s name reportedly came up during the interrogation of arrested drug peddler Shadab Shaikh alias Shadab Batata, son of notorious drug supplier, Farooque Shaikh alias Batata
By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
PUBLISHED ON MAR 31, 2021 11:55 AM IST
The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Tuesday arrested actor Ajaz Khan in connection with a drug case. The actor’s name reportedly came up during the interrogation of arrested drug peddler Shadab Shaikh alias Shadab Batata, son of notorious drug supplier, Farooque Shaikh alias Batata.

Shadab was arrested by the agency on March 25 when they raided his house and recovered 61 gram mephedrone and 160 grams ephedrine, both drugs, from his residence in Andheri. Shaikh was arrested under Narcotic Drugs Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

“During interrogation, Khan’s name cropped up and we have found some incriminating evidence against him,” zonal director Sameer Wankhede said on Tuesday. Khan’s questioning went on in NCB office at south Mumbai.

Khan is a former Bigg Boss contestant and had returned from Rajasthan on Tuesday noon when NCB officials intercepted him and took him to their office where he was interrogated for hours before being placed under arrest.

